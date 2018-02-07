× Lunchtime Look

After some slick spots this morning, road conditions have improved and skies are clearing.

Temperatures remain in the mid 20’s through the afternoon with wind chills in the teens. We stay mainly dry but a light flurry or two is possible.

If you’re headed out for the big game, Ohio State at Purdue, roads will be dry and temperatures will be cold. We’ll see temperatures near the lower 20’s by tip-off time and dropping to mid to upper teens by the time you’re headed home this evening.