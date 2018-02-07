× Man dies after clipping fire hydrant, crashing car into tree on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-car crash on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Wayne Township Fire Department (WTFD) says the driver clipped a fire hydrant on Country Club Road and struck a tree head-on. The crash temporarily closed Country Club Road between 10th Street and Rockville Road.

The man was transported to Eskenazi Health in critical condition, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation. WTFD said it was unclear if the driver had some sort of medical emergency or died from injuries suffered in the crash.