Men charged with selling synthetic drugs in connection with two dozen overdoses at Wheeler Mission

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the first time we’ve received the court documents in a drug case that resulted in two dozen overdoses at Wheeler Mission last week.,

IMPD says Melvin Cannon, 59, and Nathaniel Davis, 63, were both arrested on Wednesday, January 31. They’ve been charged with dealing in a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike.

The investigation began around 9 p.m. on Thursday when IMPD was dispatched to the area after receiving reports of unconscious people at Wheeler Mission.

Police say the total number of people who overdosed was between 21 and 25. The overdose victims were both inside Wheeler Mission and outside near the shelter. They experienced “medical issues” consistent with the use of “flakka,” a street name for spice. Police say this particular mixture may have included other illegal substances like PCP. Some officers described smelling formaldehyde.

SWAT served a warrant at a home in the 700 block of North Bradley Avenue on January 31 around 11:45 p.m.

During a search of the home, officers found two pill bottles with an unknown substance; a digital scale with residue; large baggies of suspected synthetic marijuana; a glass pipe; several smaller bags containing suspected synthetic marijuana; and one digital scale.

According to court documents, police also found two firearms under a mattress.

During an interview, Davis admitted to selling synthetic marijuana to supplement his income.

Both men were transported to the Marion County Jail.