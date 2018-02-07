New cold surge tonight, then new storm takes aim on Indiana

The third weather system of the week will impact Indiana starting late Thursday night. Early Wednesday’s system brought a mere .4″ of snow to Indianapolis with higher totals in southeast and eastern portions of the state. Nearby Greensburg received 2″ of snow.

A new batch of cold air flows into the state tonight on a northwest wind. With clearing late, temperatures will drop again into the single digits just before sunrise.