Police find drugs, loaded gun underneath mattress where 5-year-old Muncie boy slept

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Muncie police said they've pulled a powerful drug dealer off the streets. The arrest uncovered dangerous drugs inside his home within reach of several young children.

Daniel Fisher was arrested on drug dealing and possession charges after a search warrant at his home on North Milton St. Police resulted in the discovery of 454 grams of crystal meth and 60 grams of heroin with a street value of about $60,000. They also found cash, a loaded handgun and marijuana.

Fisher was already out on parole. He was convicted of possession of cocaine in 2007 and sentenced to 25 years.

Inside the home, police also found four young children. Police said a 5-year-old boy was sleeping on a mattress. Under it, they found heroin and a loaded handgun.

"For a 5-year-old, not knowing what things are and with a clear plastic baggie, he can easily have access to and with the different things mixed with heroin, it could have had deadly consequences," said Muncie Police Sgt. Brent Brown.

In the bathroom, police found nearly one pound of crystal meth in a makeup container. Police said there was no lock and it could have easily been accessible to any of the children.