BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. -- Forget the chocolates and flowers. If you're looking for something unique and personal to get your loved one for Valentine's Day, look no further than Broad Ripple. The Indianapolis Art Center is hosting pop-up art classes for couples, and Sherman stopped by to try it out himself.
