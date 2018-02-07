Dashboard cameras have been around for awhile, but they haven't become popular to use in personal cars. The Vava Dashcam captures HD video during the day and night, and can take a picture from the steering wheel. Rich Demuro is showing off other features that helps to keep vehicles safe.
Smart dashboard camera keeps vehicles safe
-
IMPD patrolling malls, shopping centers with last-minute shoppers
-
Several central Indiana counties under travel advisories due to slick driving conditions
-
Indianapolis man charged with reckless homicide for crash that killed 7-year-old girl
-
Greenfield officer safe after suspect blows meth in his face
-
AAA reminds drivers of ‘dos and don’ts’ following car crashes
-
-
Greenfield church to add armed security for services
-
Bloomington police adding extra cameras to fight downtown crime spike
-
IndyGo preparing for winter storm, delays expected system-wide
-
Thieves crash car into gun store during theft in Anderson
-
Boone County authorities ask public to help ID vehicle break-in suspect caught on camera
-
-
Offensive vandalism found on Greenwood property
-
Detectives looking for thief caught on camera breaking into vehicles
-
Anderson parents receive letter after fights, discovery of gun on school property