Suspect in crash that killed Indianapolis Colts player, Uber driver formally charged

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man accused of killing a Colts player and an Uber driver during a drunk-driving crash this weekend faces multiple charges in connection with the case.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Manuel Orrego-Savala was charged with two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident and two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .15 or more.

Prosecutors said Orrego-Savala, an undocumented immigrant who has been deported from the U.S. twice, crashed his truck on I-70 near Holt Road early Sunday morning. The driver, Jeffrey Monroe, and passenger, Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, were standing outside their vehicle when Orrego-Savalas’ truck hit them.

A test showed his blood-alcohol content was nearly three times Indiana’s legal limit of .08.

Investigators said Orrego-Savala, who was in the country illegally, left the scene. An Indiana State trooper later apprehended him. He appeared in court Wednesday for an initial hearing.

Orrego-Savala also faces a federal immigration charge, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Editor’s note: Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that the suspect’s last name was spelled “Zavala.” During Wednesday’s hearing, he and his attorney said his name was spelled “Savala.” The judge ordered all other spellings to be taken off court documents.