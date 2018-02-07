× Valentine’s Day desserts perfect for two people

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Yield: Serves 2 people or one really hungry person

3/4 cups all purpose flour (90 grams)

Directions

Bake for 15-20 minutes; remove from oven and serve warm with ice cream.

Slowly mix in the dry ingredients until just combined.

Mix together butter, brown sugar, egg yolk, milk, vanilla extract, and red food coloring.

Mix together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare 6-ounce ramekins by greasing them well with butter or non-stick cooking spray.

Combine peanut butter, 1 Tablespoon powdered sugar, 1/2 Tablespoon melted butter and set aside.

Melt chocolate and butter in microwave bowl for 1 minute. If chocolate is not smooth after 1 minute, continue to melt in microwave at 15-second intervals.

Add powdered sugar, egg, egg yolk, and vanilla to bowl, and mix until smooth.

Add flour and salt mix until just combined.

Evenly distribute 2/3 batter between two ramekins. Divide peanut butter mixture in two and drop in center of each lava cake. Top with remaining cake batter.

Place ramekins on baking sheet so they’re easier to remove from oven.

Bake between 12 to 14 minutes.

Remove from oven and let cake sit for 1 to 2 minutes.

Run pairing knife along edges of ramekin to loosen cake.

Invert cake onto plate by placing plate upside down on top of ramekin and flipping the cake so that the plate is on bottom and the cake is upside down on top.

Tap the ramekin a few times and then lift straight up.