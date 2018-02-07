Valentine’s Day desserts perfect for two people
Recipes courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Red Velvet Cookie Skillet for 2
Yield: Serves 2 people or one really hungry person
Ingredients
3/4 cups all purpose flour (90 grams)
- 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder (16 grams)
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup Challenge butter, melted
- 1/2 cup brown sugar (106 grams)
- 1 egg yolk
- 1/2 tablespoon milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Red food coloring, about 1/4 teaspoon
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Mix together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- Mix together butter, brown sugar, egg yolk, milk, vanilla extract, and red food coloring.
- Slowly mix in the dry ingredients until just combined.
- Stir in chocolate chips.
- Press dough into small, 6-inch skillet
- Bake for 15-20 minutes; remove from oven and serve warm with ice cream.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Lava Cakes for 2
Yield: Makes 2 servings
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons peanut butter
- 1 Tablespoon powdered sugar
- 1/2 Tablespoon Challenge butter, melted
- 3 ounces dark chocolate
- 1/4 cup Challenge butter, room temperature
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar (63 grams)
- 1 egg and 1 egg yolk, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 tablespoons flour (24 grams)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare 6-ounce ramekins by greasing them well with butter or non-stick cooking spray.
- Combine peanut butter, 1 Tablespoon powdered sugar, 1/2 Tablespoon melted butter and set aside.
- Melt chocolate and butter in microwave bowl for 1 minute. If chocolate is not smooth after 1 minute, continue to melt in microwave at 15-second intervals.
- Add powdered sugar, egg, egg yolk, and vanilla to bowl, and mix until smooth.
- Add flour and salt mix until just combined.
- Evenly distribute 2/3 batter between two ramekins. Divide peanut butter mixture in two and drop in center of each lava cake. Top with remaining cake batter.
- Place ramekins on baking sheet so they’re easier to remove from oven.
- Bake between 12 to 14 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let cake sit for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Run pairing knife along edges of ramekin to loosen cake.
- Invert cake onto plate by placing plate upside down on top of ramekin and flipping the cake so that the plate is on bottom and the cake is upside down on top.
- Tap the ramekin a few times and then lift straight up.
- Garnish with berries, whipped cream, or ice cream and serve immediately.