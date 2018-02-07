What is CBD oil and what is it good for?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nurse Practitioner, Robin Eldib, drops by the studio to talk with Angela about CBD oil and what it's good for. Robin Eldib is the owner of Indy Wellness Center and has several patients seeing a lot of benefits from it. CBD oil has been making headlines for weeks now and has many people asking about how it's used. Studies are looking at CBD and using it for decreasing anxiety, treating seizures, Alzheimer's, MS, stroke, Parkinson's, RA, and for pain control.

