Embattled City-County Council president to face lawsuit over firings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New City-County Council President Stephen Clay will face a lawsuit after council Democrats say his recent moves have thrown council operations into “chaos.”

A week ago, Clay fired Clerk NaTrina DeBow and council attorney Fred Biesecker, saying it was part of the normal transition process that occurs when a new president takes over.

FOX59 has received a copy of a complaint for an injunction that will be filed against Clay that accuses him of violating state law and municipal code in carrying out the firings. Several council members claim they can’t do their jobs without the clerk and the attorney to advise them.

Clay contends the dismissals were by the rules. The injunction request asks a judge to stop Clay and put the fired employees back to work.

Clay faces a Feb. 19 vote to remove him as council president.