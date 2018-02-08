× Lunchtime Look: Warmer temperatures are on the way, followed by rain and snow

Clouds are still winning this afternoon but we are seeing some peaks of sunshine too.

PLANNER

Temperatures remain cold and about 10 degrees below the average for this time of year. We’ll see highs in the upper 20’s this afternoon with winds from the southwest.

WARMING UP

The southerly winds will continue to build through tomorrow, bringing warmer temperatures in the 40’s by Friday afternoon.

STORM IMPACTS

If you have travel plans this weekend, snow could impact your plans. A storm system works it’s way into northern Indiana by early tomorrow morning, dumping heavy snow. The far northern portion of the state is under a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Storm Watch. That system moves out by early Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain and snow chances return for the weekend. Some light, accumulating snow is possible by Sunday morning. I’ll have more details tonight on FOX59 starting at 4 P.M.