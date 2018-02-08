Meijer recalls Greek, low-fat yogurt due to possible glass contamination

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Meijer is recalling several of its Greek and low-fat yogurt products because they may be contaminated with small glass particles.

The grocery chain says it became aware of the issued when a customer returned a yogurt cup containing two small pieces of glass.

“Upon investigation at the retailer’s manufacturing facility, there may have been a possible risk of contamination,” said the FDA in a release Thursday.

Officials say the hazard risk to customers is considered low and there have been no illnesses, injuries or additional product concerns to date.

The following products with an expiration date of March, 8 2018 are included in the recall:

Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Black Cherry 5.3 oz. with UPC of 7-08820-12657-2

Meijer Yogurt Low-fat Blueberry 6 oz. with UPC of 7-08820-41513-3

Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Plain 5.3 oz. with UPC of 7-60236-11601-1

Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Vanilla 5.3 oz. with UPC of 7-60236-11603-5

Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Strawberry 5.3 oz. with UPC of 7-60236-12418-4

Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Blueberry 5.3 oz. with UPC of 7-60236-12431-3

The affected products were sold in Meijer stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Consumers who have purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.