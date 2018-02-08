PHOTOS: ‘Indy Winter Classic’ dog show kicks off at fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The annual Indy Winter Classic kicked off Thursday at the state fairgrounds, featuring more than 160 breeds competing to win the crown of Best in Show.

It takes place through Sunday and features dogs of all ages. All shows run between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“We have people who are from California here that are going on to New York, so people love this show site, how open space it is and they just love what we do here,” Chairman Kevin Allen said.

Dogs will be judged in categories like Best of Breed and Best Puppy.

In addition to watching the dogs perform and getting to pet them, you can get information on dog behavior issues, what type of dog would be best for you and service dog training.

“You can go around and pet them, we’re just very friendly here and a lot of people don’t know they can actually go pet all the dogs here, you just can’t see them, you can pet them too,” Allen said.