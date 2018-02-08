Police: Indy man dies after being shot during robbery over video game system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indianapolis man dies nearly a month after being shot during a robbery on Indy’s east side.

Police say the victim was fatally wounded while trying a buy a video game system he found online.

So far, the case remains unsolved.

As a professional tree trimmer, Chad Laplante felt right at home strapping on his boots and working in the wilderness.

“He loved the outdoors. He loved the woods. He loved hiking, mushroom hunting and fishing,” said the victim’s mother Julie Laplante.

Sadly, last month Julie says her son Chad agreed to meet a man on Arlington to buy a video game system, but during that meeting, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire as her son ran for safety.

“He jumped out of the car and took off running and the guy took a shotgun or rifle and shot him in the back,” said Laplante.

After fighting to survive for more than 3 weeks at a local hospital, Julie’s 40-year-old son died over the weekend.

“He got a fungus because he laid open too long in the hospital. He had eight surgeries, three heart attacks and three failures of life. He was a fighter. He wanted to live and it ain’t right,” said Laplante.

Investigators with the IMPD admit that robberies involving online exchange apps are a growing trend and warn everyone to be careful when and where they agree to meet strangers.

The IMPD has designated their 6 district headquarters as E-commerce safe zones including the following location:

Headquarters: 50 N Alabama St.

Downtown: 39 W Jackson Pl.

Northwest: 3821 Industrial Blvd.

North: 3120 E 30th St.

East: 201 Shadeland Ave.

Southeast: 1150 Shelby St.

Southwest: 551 King Ave.

The goal of those safe zones is to avoid people being robbed or shot while buying or selling items online.

“When you go to buy something online, make sure you meet at a safe location because you don’t know who you’re meeting,” said Laplante.

Julie just wants whoever killed her son locked up, even if an arrest won’t erase her pain.

“What is done is done and I can’t get my kid back no what he gets,” said Laplante.

Police did not have any good suspects information to release, but as always anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.