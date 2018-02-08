× Police: Inmate arrested on drug charges after meth found in body cavity

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities at Bartholomew County Jail said an inmate was discovered with drugs during a search on Monday.

Police said 29-year-old Stephanie Cecil, of Columbus, was arrested after officials discovered meth, a syringe and a lighter at the hospital.

She was transported there after she allegedly refused to cooperate with jail staff and denied having contraband.

They said the drugs and paraphernalia was discovered in a body cavity. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.

Both are level 6 felonies.

“It is critical to keep drugs and drug-related items out of our jail,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers. “Had staff not developed information about the hidden drugs, they would have possibly been shared with other inmates.”

She was formally arrested on Thursday.