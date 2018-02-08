× Police search for Indiana man accused of murdering teen girl

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for an Indiana man accused of killing his teenage ex-girlfriend last month, WSBT reports.

Rahim Brumfield, 20, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Tysiona Crawford. He is not in custody and police are searching for him.

Police began investigating Crawford’s death after she drove a car into a house on January 18. The car had multiple bullet holes, and she was shot in the head, WSBT reports.

According to court documents, Brumfield threatened Crawford the day before the shooting. One of the messages Brumfield sent Crawford said he would only let her go “if she was in the dirt.”

If you have any info about Brumfield’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Police ask that you do not approach him because he is considered armed and dangerous.