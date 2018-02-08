× Some sunshine, still cold! Winter storm takes aim for parts of Indiana…

A dry but colder start out-the-door this morning, as snow finally takes a break today! Currently, we are tracking a light wave of snow out west (in Illinois), but indications are this will continue to weaken as it moves into the state. A mix of sun and clouds is anticipated for today, with dry conditions expected and the temperature well below the seasonal average of 38° for Indianapolis.

Tonight, a warm front will lift through the state and then stall north of Lafayette. This will be the focal point for snow chances going into the weekend from northern Iowa to Detroit and all points in between including Chicago, South Bend and Fort Wayne. As snow flies across the northern part of the state, Indianapolis will see mostly cloudy skies on Friday and afternoon readings FINALLY above average!

It appears that the weekend will be a rather cloudy one with light wintry mix both days of rain and snow but little accumulations locally. This WILL NOT be a snow event for downtown and even for MOST of our northern viewing area.