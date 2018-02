Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - It may not seem like the most romantic way to spend Valentine's Day, but if your fitness goals have taken you away from your loved one, then why not get a workout in together.

A local fitness studio is offering classes for any skill level.

Jessica Wright, from JFit Bootcamp in Fishers stopped by the morning show on Thursday and showed us some exercises that couples can do together to have fun and stay in shape.