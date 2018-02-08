Unique Indy ideas for couples on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Valentine's Day is Wednesday, Feb. 14, and millions of Americans are expected to celebrate with gifts, food and presents.

Some will celebrate on Wednesday, but others will wait until the weekend. Either way, if you want to make your Valentine's Day sizzle, how about a gourmet meal?

"We have a fun Valentine's Day dinner, from scallops to prosciutto-wrapped chicken, a no-bake cheesecake and craft beer brewed locally. It's a great time for a good price," says Joe Hsu, chef and owner 5289 Bistro in Fishers.

Classes are already sold out for Wednesday, but the chef is just now adding more classes Thursday and Friday, as many people celebrate Valentine's Day on the weekend. You can find out more on class availability on the 5289 Bistro's Facebook page or on the EventBright website

And except for the craft beer, you make the meal yourself with your special someone. It's a cooking class specifically for Valentine's Day where you learn to cook a three-course meal, taught by Hsu himself. All three courses will be paired with their partners at MashCraft Brewing, which is just down the street.

"All three food items are very simple to make. You can then take that knowledge and make the meals at home as well. The rules here are simple. You don't leave until you finish your plate and the glass is empty," said Hsu.

That's a rule most people are fine with! It's a good time, relaxing and fun. At $50 per guest or $100 per couple, it's probably less expensive than a nice Valentine's Day dinner at a restaurant, and you learn something at the same time.

The deal can be found on their social media pages and at the website EventBright. The site lists all kinds of things to do for Valentine's Day. Another example is learning to shape molten glass into a heart. It's a hands-on class taught by Matt Kenyon. He told FOX59 that he's offering several two-hour classes on Valentine's Day. It's $50 at GRT Hot Glass Studios on Brookville Road.

You get to keep your molten glass creation, but you won't be taking them home the same day as they need to cool down properly! And just like the cooking class, it’s in a group setting. So chances are, you'll come in as strangers and, often, leave as friends.