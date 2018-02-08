× Wintry weather and slick conditions this weekend follow Friday’s warm up

WINTER STORM TO IMPACT STATE Advisories Updated: Now WINTER STORM WARNING for northern quarter of Indiana for Friday. A 6″ to 12″ snowfall is possible along I-80 in northern Illinois and along the Indiana toll road. Hazardous travel conditions will develop late well before sunrise Friday and continue through Friday evening.

There is still some debate among computer output snowfall for Chicago. Amounts will be hefty but how high could the totals go? I’m posting below the 46 member NWS Short Range Ensemble Forecast snow for Chicago below. The average is just over 9″ by mid-morning Saturday. These numbers fall in line with our latest RPM model. However aggressive/outlying (NAM Model) pushes totals over a foot a real possibility. Now, often the NAM model will be among the wetter models but trends will be monitored. It is very likely that some locations will top 10″ to 12″ locally. The National Weather Service probability of a 12″ or greater snowfall is 30% – a probability that is not often seen in these outlooks. Lots of snow to shovel!

WINTRY WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

That is a warm front and it arrives here later tonight. Temperature are expected to rise into Friday morning, we are also expecting the warm up to be brief. A large north to south temperarue spread is expected Friday (30s north to as warm as 50s south). Friday’s forecast of 47-degrees will be the warmest of the month. The stalled front sags south Friday afternoon bringing the snow threat to north-central Indiana by the Friday evening commute.