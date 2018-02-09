14 things to do in central Indiana on Valentine’s Day

Tired of the same old dinner date for Valentine’s Day? Try one of these fun local ideas instead!

  1. Do you have the need for speed? Race your date at Speedway Indoor Karting and draw a “promotion” Valentine.
  2. Jump the night away at Sky Zone!
  3. Challenge your date to a friendly game of Duckpin Bowling.
  4. Play old school arcade games at Tappers Arcade Bar.
  5. There’s nothing more romantic than a carriage ride downtown.
  6. Enjoy dinner and a show at Beef and Boards.
  7. Disconnect from technology and play a board game at Game Paradise.
  8. Coffee and cats at Nine Lives Cat Café is the purrfect date idea!
  9. Climb to new heights with your date at Climb Time Indy.
  10. Show off your artistic side at The Paint Cellar.
  11. Experience bold, beautiful color in the gray of winter with the new Orchids exhibit at the Elder Greenhouse at Newfields.
  12. Josh Kaufman, winner of the 6th season of The Voice, will be doing a special Valentine’s Day concert at The Jazz Kitchen.
  13. Fill your Valentine’s Day with laugher at the Corks & Comedy event at Daniel’s Vineyard.
  14. Get up and groove after dinner at the Love is All You Need Dinner Dance at The Rathskeller.