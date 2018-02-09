× Colder then icy for the weekend with threat of freezing rain

TEMPERATURES ARE DROPPING Here comes the cold. Temperatures are about to fall sharply as a cold front slips south tonight. You have time to be out this evening but brace for the colder air. Temperatures will fall quickly once the winds shift north, in Indianapolis around 7 pm. SOME SLICK SPOTS

A wintry mix is possible but mainly very late tonight and it looks to be light. Area coverage should be rather minimal Saturday morning so you will be able to get out this weekend. It is a second round arriving Sunday morning that will be more area-wide.

The wintry cocktail of light rain, freezing rain, sleet and some snow will reach its peak mid Sunday morning – at that is when it could be rather slick area-wide. It becomes more patchy by Sunday evening and may end with a coating of snow by sunset Sunday.

The probability of a .10″ ice accumulation is targeting much of central Indiana (posted below). And also highlights greatest locations and timing for ice accumulation.