× DPW ready for weekend of wintry weather in city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With a forecast of freezing rain Friday night and throughout the weekend, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) will have drivers on city roadways starting late Friday night to prevent hazardous road conditions.

DPW will have 80 drivers placing salt on roads Friday night after 11 p.m. through Sunday morning. Drivers will focus on pretreating roads and addressing any potential slick spots on thoroughfares, bridge decks, and overpasses.

In addition, DPW crews will continue monitoring road and weather conditions to address any changes in the forecast.

The Indy Snow Force Viewer will activate after 11 p.m. The Snow Force Viewer is an online tool that allows anyone to see real-time movements of DPW drivers on roads.

The city is encouraging residents to adhere to travel advisories and exercise caution on roadways throughout the winter months.

For a list of winter driving tips and ways residents can stay safe while driving in the snow, visit indy.gov/snow