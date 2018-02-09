× Frankfort police safely locate missing 7-year-old-boy

UPDATE – Sandoval has been located safe and uninjured. Police thank the public for their help.

Original Story:

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Police in Frankfort are looking for a 7-year-old boy who was not at school this afternoon when he was supposed to be picked up.

Juan Carlos Mejia Sandoval is Hispanic, 4’0″, 80 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black coat, black shoes, blue t-shirt and black backpack.

He was reportedly last seen at Suncrest Elementary School in Frankfort at 3:10 p.m. today.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call 911 or 765- 654-4431.