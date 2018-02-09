× IMPD arrests man who allegedly struck, killed funeral escort while intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police have arrested a man for allegedly striking and killing a funeral escort back in August.

Ray Milner, 32, was arrested on Jan. 15 in connection with the death of Verlin Abbott.

Officials said Abbott was killed while escorting a funeral procession near the intersection of 30th St. and Winthrop Ave.

He has been charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance.

Milner’s pre-trial conference is set for Mar. 14 with a jury trial slated for Mar. 26.