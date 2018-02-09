× Indiana K-9 named ‘Employee of the Month’ after capturing double homicide suspect

CROWN POINT, Ind. – Meet Radar! He’s a police dog in northern Indiana. He is also “Employee of the Month” after capturing a double homicide suspect.

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, police received a report of two people shot at a home on December 26 around 9 p.m. Crown Point Officer Stanko Gligic and Radar responded to the scene to assist Merrillville police.

Radar was able to pick up the scent, and he tracked suspect Robert Stewart in the snow for a mile to a shed in a backyard.

Gligic commanded Stewart to throw his weapon out and come out of the shed, but he refused.

Radar went into the shed and dragged Stewart out. Merrillville officers took him into custody without any officers getting injured.

Stewart has been charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Ryan Halbe, 27, and his mother, Candy Halbe, 55

During the Crown Point City Council meeting, Radar and Gligic were named employees of the month, the Times of Northwest Indiana reports.