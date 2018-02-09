× ISP: Two arrested after smuggling, giving inmate meth that killed her

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Indiana State Police have arrested two people after an investigation into the death of a Bartholomew County Jail inmate last October.

42-year-old Angela Blair, of Elizabethtown, died on Oct. 7 after she reportedly died of methamphetamine intoxication while an inmate.

An investigation revealed that 27-year-old Debin Gabbard, of Columbus, allegedly smuggled meth into the jail when she was arrested on Oct. 5. She allegedly gave the meth to 19-year-old Mary Snyder, who police believe then gave the drugs to Blair.

Police said Blair collapsed and passed away soon after obtaining the meth from Snyder.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was presented to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office. As a result, warrants were issued on Thursday for both Gabbard and Snyder.

The warrants were served while the women were still incarcerated.

Gabbard was arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine.

Snyder was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, all charges are felonies for both women.