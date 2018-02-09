× Joe Biden to speak with fraternity, sorority members in Indianapolis about ending sexual assault

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – While in Indiana on Friday to raise Senator Joe Donnelly, Former Vice President Joe Biden will also speak with fraternity and sorority students about sexual assault at a conference.

Donnelly is considered one of the most vulnerable 2018 incumbents and is a top Republican target. He will face the winner of the Republican primary, which has drawn sitting Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer, as well as Mike Braun, a wealthy former state lawmaker, as candidates.

Powerful Democrats are helping Donnelly out. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is hosting a Houston fundraiser for Donnelly and others on Saturday in Houston.

Donnelly’s campaign says the amount of money raised in a non-election year beat a record set by Republican Sen. Todd Young, who raised $3.5 million in 2015.

But if recent history is any indicator, money isn’t everything. Former Democratic Sen. Evan Bayh had roughly $10 million in leftover campaign funds when he launched an unexpected comeback bid in 2016.

Donnelly’s campaign manager, Peter Hanscom issued the following statement:

“Throughout both of their careers, Joe Donnelly and Vice President Biden have been champions for middle-class Americans: folks who want to work hard for a decent wage, provide for their families, and make sure their kids have a fair shot at the American dream. Joe’s excited to welcome Vice President Biden back to Indiana to help spread Joe’s message of hard work and common sense that resonates so strongly with Hoosier voters.”

After the fundraiser, Biden will address more than 3,000 fraternity/sorority leaders from close to 250 campuses at AFLV Central 2018.

He will talk about sexual assault on college campuses and the ongoing prevention work being done through the It’s On Us campaign, which he helped launch in 2014 while serving as Vice President.

The session starts at 2 p.m. and Biden will speak just after 2:40 p.m.