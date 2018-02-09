× Police arrest man passed out in running vehicle at gas station

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. -A 24-year-old man from Lafayette, Indiana was arrested Thursday afternoon by a Indiana State Police Trooper after the trooper found he was passed out behind the wheel of his car next to a gas pump at a Wolf Lake gas station.

Police responded to a report of person passed out in a running vehicle at the Marathon gas station located at US 33 and Tippecanoe Street in Wolf Lake. When police arrived they saw the man seat belted, unconscious, and breathing inside of a locked 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Within moments, Noble County Sheriff Deputies arrived, and all of the officers tried to get the man, later identified as Eshon Lee Anthony Curry-Grogg to wake up. After waking then passing back out numerous times, Curry-Grogg finally woke long enough to roll down his driver’s window.

Curry-Grogg was assisted in exiting his vehicle before becoming combative with officers. He was quickly subdued and taken into custody. Further investigation indicated that Curry-Grogg had pulled into the gas station after 11 a.m. and that no one else was in the vehicle with him. It was also determined that he had not exited the vehicle until after officers arrived. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Curry-Grogg was transported to Parkview Noble Hospital for a blood draw and medical evaluation for incarceration. He was then taken to and incarcerated in the Noble County Jail on the following preliminary charges: