Suburban Indy Home Show kicks off in Westfield

Posted 9:11 AM, February 9, 2018, by

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- With warmer weather on the way, now is the time to plan out all the projects you have been wanting to do around your home. From planting and landscaping to furniture and home decor, there is something for everyone at the Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Spring Show. Sherman visited the Grand Park Event Center to see what's ahead.