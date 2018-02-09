WESTFIELD, Ind. -- With warmer weather on the way, now is the time to plan out all the projects you have been wanting to do around your home. From planting and landscaping to furniture and home decor, there is something for everyone at the Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Spring Show. Sherman visited the Grand Park Event Center to see what's ahead.
Suburban Indy Home Show kicks off in Westfield
-
Fan of the Day: Suburban Indy Home Show
-
Man locates puppy stolen from Westfield PetSmart and ends up adopting her
-
Taste the holiday season at Westfield restaurant
-
Shop local for Valentine’s Day
-
Westfield mom pushes to add rare condition to newborn screenings statewide
-
-
Rescue group says puppy stolen from Westfield PetSmart
-
Behind the scenes at ‘Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes’
-
Indy Gold Expo preview
-
Police: Ohio woman murdered husband, lived with his body parts for months
-
Westfield woman hopes to finally clean up vacant house next door
-
-
Remains found in 1999 identified as Muncie man who went missing in 1980
-
Supporting Indiana animal shelters
-
8 places you should check out during Devour Indy 2018