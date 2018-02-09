× Warm for your Friday with a light wintry mix this weekend

Happy Friday! Snow is on going in northern Indiana, through Chicago and up towards Detroit. Any accumulating snow will stay north of Indianapolis.

Clouds thin a little this afternoon as temperatures warm above normal. Reaching into the mid 40s, even near 50º in some spots.

This weekend a light wintry mix is possible, Sunday looks to be more impacted by the system. Roads may become slick, with another round of accumulating snow falling in northern Indiana.

A dry start to the work week with warming temperatures. Mid 40s return for most of next week.