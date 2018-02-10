× A wintry mix of precipitation this weekend will create icy spots

Good Saturday morning! It is an overcast and foggy morning. Temperatures will hover around freezing all day, keeping the potential for freezing drizzle and drizzle at times. Be careful on sidewalks and driveways, untreated surfaces will become slick.

Another round of wintry precipitation moves in early Sunday morning. Once again temperatures hover around 32º so there will be a period of freezing rain, ice accumulations up to .10″ are possible.

Before the system moves out central Indiana will see spotty light snow.

Icy spots on sidewalks and untreated surfaces are likely.

Snowfall accumulations will be light, up to an inch possible in central Indiana. Higher amounts are possible near Lafayette and Kokomo.

Valentine’s Day is looking partly sunny and warm. Temperatures heating up to 50 degrees with increasing rain chances during the overnight.

After wintry precipitation this weekend we get a stretch of dry days as temperatures warm up. Our next system moves in Wednesday night and continues into Friday.