Driver in serious condition, pinned under dashboard after Hendricks County crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Two people are injured after a single car crash in Hendricks County Saturday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a car crash with possible entrapment and injury.

Officials say a single car slammed into a pole, a little east of Raceway Road.

Once crews arrived, they found the driver of that vehicle pinned under the vehicle’s dashboard.

There was also one passenger involved in the crash, but they were not trapped inside.

Crews were able to remove the driver, and both victims were transported to Methodist hospital.

Officials say the driver was transported in serious condition.

And at last check, the passenger was stable.

Right now, there is no word on what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed.

The investigation is ongoing.