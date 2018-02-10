Family continues to look for answers 3 years after man’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A family continues its search for justice for a loved one who was shot and killed on the city's near west side. On Feb. 11, 2015, James Young was found dead in his truck from a gunshot.

Young left behind five children, a mother, an aunt and several cousins, most of them women.

They said Young, or FatBoy as they called him, was the leader of the family.

“He was a good kid," said Young's aunt, Felisha Price. "He loved his family and he took care of kids and his family.”

Police found Young in his truck near the 3000 block of West 10th Street around 7:30 p.m. three years ago.

His cousin, Kendra Price, said the past three years have only gotten more difficult. “You’re used to being around somebody every day and life to be going good," she said. "Then to get a call to hear something went bad. It was devastating.”

Since Young's death, the family has placed a memorial at the scene of Young's death. Relatives have also held a balloon released each year near the anniversary of his death and in March near his birthday.

They hope their actions could lead someone to come forward with the key to solving this case.

“Someone should have seen something or heard something," said Kendra Price. “There are a lot of houses. I’m sure someone was up.”

His relatives said Young's death has left a giant hole in the family, but justice could be the right bandage to let everyone heal.

“It ain’t going to bring him back but it would help because we will know," Felisha Price said. "Whoever did it, they are walking around still breathing, acting like they didn’t do anything and really they took someone who meant a lot to somebody.”

Detectives urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477). All information shared via Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is considered anonymous.