INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday night, Indiana State Police responded to a crash with injured a Trooper.

Police say the trooper involved in that crash on Kentucky Avenue was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

No one else was injured.

A public information officer with ISP said more information will be released shortly.

