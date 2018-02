Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- "The rivalry is back on."

Those are the words Colts GM Chris Ballard used to end a Tuesday press conference announcing that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would not be joining the team as head coach after all.

Local t-shirt company The Shop has printed the phrase on t-shirts and Colts fans are snatching them up as fast as they can print them.

We talked with co-owner Alex Janeczek about the shirts and how you can get yours.