INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Hoosiers in need of financial or legal advice have a chance to receive free help on Saturday, all courtesy of "Straight Answer Saturday."

The event, hosted by Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, will feature attorneys, financial planners and representatives from DCS, BBB, the Social Security Administration as well as other agencies.

Straight Answer Saturday will take place from 10-4 at UIndy's Schwitzer Student Center. For more information, click here.