× Thousands participate in first Mini-Marathon training run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– It was an early start for nearly two thousand runners this morning as they got ready for one of the city’s spring traditions.

The 500 Festival’s three mile race brought people of all ages downtown. The race is the first of three training runs leading up to the half marathon this may.

Organizers say it’s a chance for runners to practice and learn from their mistakes.

“Whatever didn’t work at the 3-miler you can try something different at the 6-miler and 10-miler, so that way by the time you reach the mini-marathon, you are ready to go,” explained Sabrina List.

There are two more training runs before the mini-marathon this May.

500 Festival 6-Miler

Date: Saturday, March 10, 2018

Race Start: 9:00 a.m.

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

500 Festival 10-Miler

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2018

Race Start: 8:00 a.m.

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018

Race Start: 7:30 a.m.

Location: Downtown Indianapolis