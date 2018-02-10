× Yorktown swimmer Emily Weiss breaks national high school record in 100 breaststroke

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There’s a new national high school record for girls’ 100 breaststroke and it belongs to Yorktown’s Emily Weiss.

Weiss beat the old record of 58.56 by touching the wall in 58.40 today at during the state finals at IUPUI’s Natatorium.

The teen phenom is a IU commit and junior at Yorktown, where she is already a two-time state champ. She has her sights set for the 2020 Olympics, and has a close relationship with fellow Hoosier and Olympic champion Lilly King.

The old record was held by Lindsey Horejsi of Albert Lea High School in Nov. of 2015. She now swims at the University of Minnesota.