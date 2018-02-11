× 4 arrested on several charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Four people were arrested Friday after the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle near Owens Bend County Park.

Deputy Matt Bush and a K9 officer responded to the area at about 5 p.m. When the officer arrived, he identified four suspects as 35-year-old Michael Ames, 28-year-old Troy Cowan, 23-year-old Carrie England and 26-year-old Kaleigh Stogdill. The deputy then discovered there was a total of eight warrants out for the men and women.

When the deputy took his K9 around the vehicle, it reportedly indicated that narcotics were present. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located four syringes allegedly belonging to Cowan, who authorities say was also in possession of a methamphetamine pipe. Cowan was arrested and is facing possession of a syringe and paraphernalia charges, along with two previous warrants.

The sheriff’s office says Ames swallowed methamphetamine and was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for clearance and later taken to jail for false informing, obstruction of justice and four warrants.

England was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and was apprehended on those charges.

Stogdill was arrested on two forgery warrants.