× Big changes this week, from frigid temperatures to highs near 60!

After a slick start to the day, skies are clearing and temperatures are dropping. We’ll stay dry through the evening. A few areas of patchy fog are possible overnight. It will be a cold start to the work week with temperatures falling to the teens Monday morning and wind chills to the single digits.

By Monday afternoon, temperatures will rebound into the mid 30’s.

We continue on a warming trend for the next several days.

We’re looking ahead to a sunny start, with highs in the 40’s on Tuesday. We have several shots at 50-degree warmth this week. The first, starting with Valentine’s day on Wednesday. However, with the warmth, comes rain chances. These arrive Wednesday evening. By Thursday we’re nearing 60! Friday will only be warm in the very early morning hours. A cold front working through will drop temperatures from the 50’s at midnight, to the 30’s by 7 am and into the 20’s by the afternoon. Right now, next weekend looks dry but cold.