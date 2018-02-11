× Colts finalizing contract to make Frank Reich head coach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nothing’s official until it’s official, but the Indianapolis Colts are on the verge of naming Frank Reich their next head coach.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Indy Sports Central Sunday afternoon the team is “finalizing’’ a multi-year contract with Reich, the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen were first to report the pending Colts-Reich union.

Despite the imminent nature of the announcement, it’s possible it won’t be made until after the Colts pay their respects to Edwin Jackson, their 26-year old linebacker who was killed along with Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe Feb. 4 by a drunk driver. Services are Monday in Atlanta.

It’s also a certainty no announcement will be made until after Reich makes it official by signing the contract. The Colts announced last week they had agreed on a contract with Josh McDaniels to be their head coach, but the New England Patriots offensive coordinator stunned them by reneging on that agreement.

After McDaniels’ reversal, general manager Chris Ballard launched a second search that included interviews with New Orleans’ assistant Dan Campbell, Reich and Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

“We’ll move forward . . . and we will get the right leader for the Indianapolis Colts, one that believes what we believe and wants to go where we want to go,’’ Ballard said earlier this week.

“We’ve got work to do and I want somebody that’s 100 percent committed to partnering with us and getting that work done.’’

While unorthodox, a portion of Reich’s staff already is in place. Anticipating McDaniels’ arrival, three assistants had signed contracts: defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, defensive line coach Mike Phair and offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo.

Reich, 56, brings a wealth of offensive experience to the organization. It also would be his second stint with the Colts. He was a member of the coaching staff from 2008-2011, first as an offensive assistant (2008), then quarterbacks coach (’09-’10) and finally as receivers coach (’11).

After launching his coaching career in Indy, Reich was receivers coach in Arizona (’12), and quarterbacks coach (’13) and offensive coordinator in San Diego (’14-’15) before being named the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in ’16.

Head coach Doug Pederson was the offensive play caller in Philadelphia, but Reich played an integral role in developing game plans and working with the quarterbacks. The Eagles won the franchise’s first Super Bowl last Sunday with a 41-33 victory over New England in Minneapolis even though they had to adjust from starter Carson Wentz to Nick Foles when Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury in December.

As a player, Reich appeared in 118 games, 20 as a starter. He gained league-wide acclaim in the Buffalo Bills’ 1992 wild-card playoff meeting with Houston by directing the greatest comeback in postseason history. The Bills won 41-38 in overtime after trailing 35-3.