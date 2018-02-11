Click here for closings and delays

Frank Reich emerging as leader to become Colts new head coach

Posted 2:37 PM, February 11, 2018, by , Updated at 02:49PM, February 11, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, MN - FEBRUARY 01: Offensive coordinator Frank Reich of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After reopening their search when Josh McDaniels backed out, the Colts appear to be zeroing in on their next head coach.

Indy Sports Central’s Chris Widlic confirms a report that Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich has emerged as the leader to be the Colts new head coach barring any late setbacks.

A contract still needs to be negotiated and signed.

Colts management is in Atlanta for Edwin Jackson’s funeral. An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday.

ESPN NFL insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter first reported the news Sunday afternoon.

Multiple reports indicate the Colts interviewed Reich, Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell and Bill defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier when the search process reopened.

Reich helped lead the Eagles offense to 41 points and a championship last week in Super Bowl LII.

He was a Colts assistant from 2008-11 working with the quarterbacks and wide receivers. He played quarterback in the NFL from 1985-98.