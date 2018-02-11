IN Focus: Panelists discuss council chaos, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will local Democrats move forward after kicking council president Stephen Clay out of their caucus in the midst of a lawsuit over Clay's firing of two council staffers?

And what's our panel saying about the latest political ads to hit the airwaves in Indiana?

What about the latest controversies at the White House?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy and Laura Wilson discuss this week's top stories, including the chaos on City-County Council, the race for U.S. Senate and the political controversy surrounding Colts player Edwin Jackson's death.