Meet the winner of this year’s Girl Scout Cookie Cook-Off

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Every year, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana host a Cookie Cook-off, pitching area chefs against each other in a fierce competition.

This year was no different, and Chef Erica Oakley from The Alexander walked away triumphant. It's not her first time winning though - this is the third year in a row Chef Oakley has been crowned the champion.

Chef Oakley stopped by our studio to show us how to make her Al Pastor Arepa, featuring not one, but four different kinds of Girl Scout cookies. Want to try the dish at home? Click here for all the recipes.