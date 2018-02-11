× RECIPE: Al Pastor Arepa (featuring Girl Scout cookies)

Courtesy of Chef Erica Oakley

Al Pastor Arepa- used 4 cookies

Samosa

Savannah Smiles

Trefoils

Thin Mint

Samoa Smoked Pork Shoulder

2 pork shoulders

1 box Samoa cookies

1 gallon orange juice

1 gallon apple cider

1 c. cider vinegar

2 cans condensed milk

2 cans coconut milk

3 guajillo chilis

2 tbsp. chipotle powder

Salt & pepper to taste

Blend everything together with a vita-mix and marinate pork for 24 hrs. After 24 hours, remove from marinade and reserve. Smoke at 200 for 12-14 hours. Heat reserved marinade for 5 minutes or until thickened. Shred pork and add to sauce. Cook on low for 5-6 minutes.

Savannah Smile & Trefoils Arepa Dough

1 box Savannah Smiles cookies

1 box Trefoils cookies

Pulse both cookies together making a flour

Reserve 1 ½ c. & mix with 2 ½ c. masa flour

2 ½ c. masa flour

5 c. lukewarm water

2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. fat + 2 tbsp. (duck fat, vegetable oil, melted butter, etc.)

Preheat oven to 350. Combine both masa flour and cookie flour with the salt. Slowly add water and fat and mix together until dough ball if formed. Let rest for 20 minutes before frying. Once dough has rested, weigh out to 2 oz portions and fry with fat on flat top or in a nonstick sauté pan. Sear hard on both sides for 2 minutes. Remove from pan and finish in the oven for 4-5 minutes.

Thin Mint Chimi Salsa Verde

1 roll thin mint cookies

24 tomatillos- 12 charred black, 12 raw

1 bunch cilantro

10-12 leaves of fresh mint

1 lime juiced

3 jalapeños- whole

3 tbsp. sherry vinegar

1 tsp. capers

2 anchovy fillets

Oil as needed to blend

Salt and pepper as needed

Combine everything, except ½ roll of cookies, and blend in vita mix. Crumble remaining cookies in salsa and mix together but keep chunky.

Garnish

Fresh cilantro

Cojita queso

Assembly

Place seared arepa on plate first. Top with cooked pork. Drizzle with chimi salsa verde. Top with queso and cilantro. ENJOY!!