Remains of 17 Indiana settlers reburied

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The remains of 17 Indiana settlers dating back to the 1800s have been relocated.

The descendants of the settlers recently gathered to honor them, according to The News and Tribune .

The remains originally were buried at a family cemetery in Clarksville, but the descendants said the land was deeded to all future heirs, and that there should be no reason for moving them.

“It didn’t have to happen,” said Stuart Emery, a relative. “They didn’t have to do what they did, the town. It was totally unnecessary.”

Excavations were announced in June and began on a section of a road easement next to the Stewart-Emery Cemetery as part of environmental studies required in preparation for a multi-phase project to widen Blackiston Mill Road.

“They were with family on that property and that was meant to be safe,” said Kathie Miller of her great-great grandparents.

Miller added that the deed in place to keep the property in the hands of all future heirs was meant to safeguard this kind of situation.

Town Manager Kevin Baity said the remains were excavated from a roadway that is owned by the town.

The remains were handled under state and federal guidelines. They were moved to Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, where the families had other relatives interred.

About a dozen people attended the memorial service for the 17 settlers, including Baity, and Clarksville Town Council members Paul Fetter, Jennifer Voignier and John Gilkey.