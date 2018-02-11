IN Focus: Trump, candidates for Senate react to Colts player’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Shortly after the arrest of the man accused of hitting and killing Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe, Indiana State Police released more information on the suspect, an undocumented immigrant who has been deported twice.

Some lawmakers took to social media afterwards to make the case for stricter immigration laws, including Rep. Todd Rokita, who is also a candidate for U.S. Senate.

"You know, the loss of life at the hands of illegal immigrant criminals, who this person was, should make all Hoosiers sad and ultimately angry," Rokita said in an interview with FOX59.

Rokita was the first Hoosier politician to tweet about the suspect's immigration status on Monday:

This news should make all Americans angry. A twice-deported illegal immigrant is suspected of killing 2 Hoosiers, including Colts LB Edwin Jackson. We must do more to get these dangerous illegal immigrant criminals off our streets, build a wall & put an end to illegal immigration https://t.co/mTmGu9iQbd — Rep. Todd Rokita (@ToddRokita) February 5, 2018

The next day, President Donald Trump also tweeted about Jackson's death, prompting more responses from Indiana politicians:

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

I echo @realDonaldTrump's concern that it’s long past time to deal with illegal immigration in this country. Clearly, the suspect in this case should not have been in the country, and this tragedy is yet another result of our broken immigration system. — Rep. Luke Messer (@RepLukeMesser) February 6, 2018

Joe’s statement mourning the deaths of @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and Hoosier Jeffrey Monroe: pic.twitter.com/ejMa7iIQ0w — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) February 6, 2018

This week #Hoosiers are grieving. This would be a tragedy no matter who caused the accident. We shouldn't use a tragedy like this to make a political point. https://t.co/U8dlcZVIWe — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) February 6, 2018

FOX59 spoke with an immigration attorney about the role political input could play in the overall immigration reform battle. She stressed it's important to focus on the core of this story: a drunk driver accused of taking lives.

"I was sad to see that the immigration status of the suspect became part of the news story. It's really not an immigration story. It's not an immigration story. It's a criminal story. It's a police investigation story. It’s a drunk driving story," said attorney Clare Corado of the Immigration Law Group.

With immigration reform being a hot topic on Capitol Hill, Corado says this story could shape the debate.

"And the danger of a story like this being taken in the immigration direction is potentially basing the future impact on millions of undocumented people on the actions of just a couple of people," Corado said.

Corado and other immigration lawyers plan to lobby on Capitol Hill in April in hopes of talking to their representatives about immigration reform and to try to understand one another's position.