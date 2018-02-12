2 arrested after police seize marijuana, mushrooms and THC products during I-70 traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Two Colorado men are facing charges after police say they seized about $20,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Putnam County.

ISP says a state trooper stopped the Toyota sedan for unsafe lane movement on eastbound I-70 around 2 p.m. Monday.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer located luggage which police say contained 1 pound of marijuana, half an ounce of mushrooms, 248 vials of THC oil, 432 grams of THC wax and 25 grams of marijuana constitute.

Police say marijuana constitute is essentially a butter-like substance that can be used with various foods.

The driver, 22-year-old Brandon Zeballos, and the passenger, 21-year-old Cory D. Rodriguez, were arrested on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of psychedelic mushrooms.

The duo was reportedly traveling from the state of Colorado to the state of Maryland.